Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer: Nvidia still likely to outperform other U.S. chipmakers despite China woes

By Morgan Chittum,CNBC

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The latest U.S. restrictions on AI chip sales in China won't dethrone Nvidia (NVDA) as the world's most valuable semiconductor company, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Instead, this spells trouble for rivals Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC).

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The impact of the updated export controls will heat up competition in the U.S. market further, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Nvidia has already grabbed lots of market share by providing the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) with chips crucial to running their artificial intelligence efforts, he added.

Shares of Nvidia, up a whopping 200% year-to-date, edged lower after Wednesday's opening.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Google paid $26 billion in 2021 to become default search engine on browsers and phones

news 40 mins ago

Disney pulls Jonathan Majors movie ‘Magazine Dreams' from schedule amid assault case

Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft are stock holdings in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us