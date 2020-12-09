Covid Live Updates: UK Regulator Issues Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine; Clinical Trials Show a Chinese Vaccine Is 86% Effective

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The Pfizer vaccine rollout continues for a second day in the U.K., but a health regulator has warned that people with a history of severe allergic reactions should skip the shot for now. Members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are set to meet and discuss the drug on Thursday. Briefing documents circulated by FDA staff on Tuesday ahead of the meeting confirmed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and said the drug offers some protection after the first dose.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 68.38 million

Global deaths: At least 1.56 million

U.S. cases: More than 15.17 million

U.S. deaths: At least 286,338

Lancet editor says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has 'distinct comparative advantage' over peers

The editor-in-chief of The Lancet medical journal believes the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has a notable advantage over the other leading candidates when it comes to storage and distribution.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe," Dr. Richard Horton said, "The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is the vaccine right now that is going to be able to immunize the planet more effectively, more rapidly than any other vaccine we have."

He said it was "not practicable" to launch a global vaccination campaign with storage needs of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), ostensibly referring to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Comparatively, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at regular refrigerator temperature. It is also cheaper than its peers.

"So that is why I think over the next few weeks we need to be looking for the approval, the emergency authorization of this vaccine, and then we need to get manufacturing scaled up to immunize the world," Horton said.

—Sam Meredith

Israel receives initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Israel received its first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and a distributor predicted the country would have enough to vaccinate about a quarter of its population by the year's end, Reuters reported.

Distributor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said Israel plans to start administering the vaccine on Dec. 20, according to the Reuters report.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had agreed to provide Israel with 8 million doses of the vaccine. Israel has also ordered vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Reuters reported an Israeli cabinet member this week said Pfizer vaccines would arrive in Israel on Thursday to be administered to the elderly and other high-risk populations and would be followed by Moderna vaccines.

—Melodie Warner

UAE says China’s Covid vaccine from Sinopharm is 86% effective in its trials

Phase 3 human trials of a Chinese vaccine in the United Arab Emirates have yielded an 86% efficacy rate, the UAE's Ministry of Health said. The UAE's Phase 3 trials included 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities between ages 18 and 60.

The announcement cited an "interim analysis" conducted by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), whose Beijing Institute of Biological Product unit developed the vaccine itself. The Gulf state of 10 million people began Phase 3 human trials of the experimental vaccine in July, and in September approved its emergency use for health workers. Several high-ranking UAE officials, including the Dubai's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, have taken the vaccine.

The ministry stated that "the analysis shows no serious safety concerns," but its release left out several details, including information on how many patients were given the vaccine dosage versus placebos, and whether patients experienced any side effects.

While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/Rky5iqgfdg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 3, 2020

—Natasha Turak

People with a history of ‘significant’ allergic reactions shouldn’t have Pfizer shot, UK regulator says

People who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions should not currently receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the U.K. drug regulator has said.

The U.K's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency updated its guidance on who should receive the vaccine, cautioning that "any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector) should not receive the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine," it said Wednesday.

The precautionary advice came after two members of Britain's National Health Service, who received the vaccine on Tuesday, experienced allergic reactions to the shot.

Both are recovering well, according to Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the NHS, who added:

"As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," he said in a statement.

—Holly Ellyatt

Roche partners with Moderna to include antibody test in vaccine trial

Peter Kneffel | picture alliance | Getty Images

Roche and Moderna are partnering to include a Covid antibody test in the vaccine maker's ongoing trials, Reuters reports. Roche's antibody test will potentially show whether Moderna's vaccine is effective.

Roche's test, which received Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval in November, can provide evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies, according to the wire service.

"This could play a role in assessing if, or when, an individual needs revaccination, or in helping to answer other clinically relevant questions," Roche said in a statement.

—Terri Cullen

