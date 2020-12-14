Covid Live Updates: Pfizer Vaccine Ships Out, First Shots Expected Monday

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The first doses of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine began shipping over the weekend, and the first vaccinations in the U.S. are set to take place Monday. The vaccine is a two-dose shot and roughly 95% effective in preventing the virus. It's likely to be administered to health care and front-line workers first, followed closely by vulnerable populations like older people living in nursing homes. The arrival of a long-awaited vaccine offers promise of a return to normal in the coming year, but health experts maintain public safety measures are still necessary while the drug is distributed.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 72.33 million

Global deaths: At least 1.61 million

U.S. cases: More than 16.25 million

U.S. deaths: At least 299,191

How UPS is shipping the Pfizer Covid vaccine around the U.S.

Google delays return to office and eyes a ‘flexible work week,’ report says

Alphabet's Google will allow employees to work from home until September 2021, the New York Times reports, extending a return to the office by a few months.

The company is also considering a "flexible workweek" once it's safe to return, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in an email on Sunday, according to the report. The plan would require Google employees to work from the office at least three days a week.

—Sara Salinas

