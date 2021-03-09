Covid Live Updates: Pandemic Disproportionately Hit Women's Employment; Dick's Sporting Predicts Slowing Sales

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people — and some unvaccinated people — without wearing masks or social distancing, according to new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. The CDC said everyone should still refrain from traveling, even if they're vaccinated. Travel industry groups and labor unions on Monday urged the Biden administration to issue guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine passports to create a uniform system that will help customers feel comfortable with booking trips again.

The U.S. is recording at least 58,100 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,5600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 117.23 million

Global deaths: At least 2.60 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.04 million

U.S. deaths: At least 525,904

Antiviral drugs in development show promise in Covid fight

CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports on antiviral drugs that are also showing a lot of promise in the fight against Covid.

—Melodie Warner

Former Spirit Airlines CEO questions why CDC cautions against travel

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza questions why the CDC's new guidelines allow some indoor gatherings for fully vaccinated people but don't recommend people travel.

—Melodie Warner

Dick's Sporting Goods predicts slowing sales in year ahead

Getty Images

As Americans hiked, played golf and worked out at home during the pandemic, those habits lifted Dick's Sporting Goods' sales.

The retailer topped Wall Street's estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, but it warned those dynamics and the pace of its sales growth may slow in the year ahead.

The company estimated that its same-store sales could decline as much as 2% or grow by as much as 2% in the year ahead, a significant drop from same-store sales growth of nearly 10% in fiscal 2020. It estimated net sales for the year ahead will range between $9.54 billion and $9.94 billion, roughly flat with its net sales of $9.58 billion in fiscal 2020.

Along with waning tailwinds from the pandemic, Dick's faces tougher competition in the activewear space as retailers, including Target, Kohl's, Gap-owned Athleta and Lululemon, all vie for more market share.

Dick's said it will increase investments in the year ahead to between $275 million and $300 million, higher than its total capital expenditures of $167 million and $180 million in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.

—Melissa Repko

Women's employment disproportionately hurt by pandemic, says EY

The pandemic exposed the structural vulnerability of women as many were employed in sectors — such as retail and hospitality — that were hit the hardest, said Nobuko Kobayashi of consulting firm EY.

—Melodie Warner

