Couple balances 15 credit cards with no debt—it’s helped them save nearly $500,000, but expert warns the strategy ‘isn’t for everyone’

Juggling 15 credit cards might sound excessive, but Air Force officers Quinn and Brittney Sturgis use them strategically to earn perks and build credit — just one of the disciplined habits that helped them save nearly $500,000 in their 20s.

"We never carry a balance," says Quinn, a 30-year-old pilot. "Whatever the balance was for the previous billing period gets auto-paid before the next billing cycle."

By doing this, they avoid interest charges while making the most of their cards' benefits, including earning cashback rewards, air miles and upgrades on flights or hotels.

Courtesy of Quinn and Brittney Sturgis

The couple — both stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California — primarily use a handful of cards for everyday purchases, like their Chase Freedom or American Express Gold cards. Less frequently, the couple uses their Costco card for gas and their Hilton Honors Aspire card for hotel bookings.

As active-duty military service members, they also benefit from waived annual fees on their premium cards, reducing costs and making it easier to maximize rewards.

Aside from cash rewards, the travel perks often cover significant costs. "We do a lot of family trips that are paid for by points," Quinn says, including a recent business class flight from San Francisco to London, completely covered by airline points.

These benefits help them stretch their budget. They put about 30% of their income toward investments.

Their credit card strategy 'isn't for everyone'

The couple's ability to manage so many credit cards is impressive, says Betsy Hutchins, a certified financial planner in Tennessee. "I applaud them for their ability to maximize credit card perks to their advantage," she says. "Kudos to them for paying them off every month."

While carrying an outstanding balance can lead to high-interest debt — especially with rates averaging over 20% — credit cards offer advantages over debit cards. These include stronger protections, such as zero liability for fraud and easier charge disputes, making them a smart choice for everyday spending. A large credit limit can also help boost your credit score.

That said, carrying 15 cards "isn't for everyone," says Noah Damsky, a CFP in Los Angeles.

While Quinn and Brittney effectively maximize financial rewards, "squeezing those last few credit card points" may not be "optimal from a practical perspective because it's such a pain to manage and keep track of," he says.

Kevin Heinz | CNBC Make It

And managing 15 credit cards — which Quinn refers to as a "hobby" — requires significant organization and financial discipline, which not everyone is diligent about.

While the Sturgis family "sounds incredibly disciplined in the way they use consumer credit," it takes "a lot of willpower and recordkeeping to maintain 15 credit cards with no ongoing balance," says Hutchins.

For most people, she recommends carrying no more than four credit cards. Otherwise, it gets "hairy" for a typical borrower.

But, "obviously the Sturgis are not typical, which has worked for them," Hutchins says.

