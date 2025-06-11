Costco is exploring options to make membership more valuable, CEO says

Costco shoppers may soon be getting more bang for their buck.

Three months after the retailer extended hours at its North American gas stations, CEO Ron Vachris has said the wholesale club is reviewing the possibility of keeping its stores open longer as well.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Vachris said on the company's May 29 earnings call that customer response to the gas station changes has been exceedingly positive.

"The combination of expanded gas station hours, new gas station openings and lower prices at the pump have led us to having two of our all-time highest gallon weeks in the U.S. during the last month," Vachris said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As a result, the chain is looking into giving customers the opportunity to spend more time and money inside its stores.

"We continue to look at the operations side of things as well," he said. "The warehouse hours."

Business Insider reported this week that beginning at the end of the month, Costco will begin allowing members who pay for its $130 Executive Membership into stores an hour earlier than regular $65 Gold Star members.

"Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco," an internal email cited by Business Insider reads.

Indeed, Executive Members make up 73% of Costco's sales despite representing only 37.6 million of the company's 79.6 million memberships, according to Costco data. Costco did not respond when reached for comment by CNBC Make It.

What are the other perks of the Costco Executive Membership?

The main selling point of the Executive Membership is the 2% cash back reward given on every dollar spent at Costco. If you're a Gold Star member thinking about upgrading, you'd need to spend at least $3,250 per year for the membership to start to be worthwhile. Anything below that, and you'll end up spending more money overall with the higher annual fee.

The Executive membership also offers additional savings on Costco services like their bottled water delivery and pet insurance. If you buy your home or auto insurance through Costco, the Executive membership will get you some exclusive benefits such as roadside and lockout assistance.

If you're on the cusp of a $3,250 annual spend but also use those services, it might make the membership worthwhile. Costco promises to refund the difference in cost between a Gold Star membership and an Executive membership in your first year if you aren't satisfied.

Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.