Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Records More Than 150,000 Covid Cases in a Single Day

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The U.S. recorded more than 150,000 new Covid cases on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic took hold in the country roughly nine months ago. The seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 131,445 — 32% higher than this time last week — according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. State and local leaders are again imposing tough restrictions in an effort to tamp down spread ahead of the colder holiday season.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 52.85 million

Global deaths: At least 1.29 million

U.S. cases: More than 10.55 million

U.S. deaths: At least 242,435

The latest vaccine news have boosted the prospects on the U.S. economy, a UBS economist told CNBC.

UBS had originally projected that the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. would approach zero by the end of 2021, but the vaccine news has made the bank bring that forecast forward by six months.

"We might get a situation where reported cases of Covid in the United States fall very close to zero in Q2 (second quarter) of next year. That six month difference, that two-quarter difference matters a lot, it means an extra 1 to 1.25 percentage point gain in GDP next year," Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche on Thursday.

—Silvia Amaro

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN | AFP | Getty Images

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said it does not appear the effectiveness of Covid vaccines will be impacted by a mutated version of the disease discovered in Denmark's mink farms.

Earlier this month, the Danish government ordered a mass cull of all 15 million minks in farms nationwide after it was discovered a new coronavirus strain had passed from the animals to humans.

The government later halted that plan after public outrage, but the discovery raised questions about the efficacy of a future vaccine.

"It does not appear, at this point, that that mutation that's been identified in the minks is going to have an impact on vaccines and affect a vaccine-induced response," Fauci said on Thursday, referring to Denmark's outbreak of Covid in mink farms.

"It might have an impact on certain monoclonal antibodies that are developed against the virus, we don't know that yet. But, at first cut, it doesn't look like something that is going to be really a big problem for the vaccines that are currently being used to reduce an immune response."

—Sam Meredith

Joe Skipper | Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk questioned the efficacy of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19, claiming he took four coronavirus tests on the same day: two showed positive results and the other two were negative.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

"Rapid antigen test from BD," may be referring to Becton Dickinson's rapid antigen test, Reuters reported. The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Thursday.

The company has said it was investigating reports from U.S. nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results, according to Reuters.

—Melodie Warner

Coronavirus updates: California becomes second U.S. state to top 1 million Covid cases