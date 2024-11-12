Copenhagen guarantees happiness to anyone who moves there: ‘We're confident people will fall in love with life in the GCR'

Denmark consistently ranks among the world's happiest countries, and most recently was named the No. 1 country for quality of life. If you've ever considered a move to Copenhagen in pursuit of nice weather, work-life balance, and competitive pay, now's your time.

This month, The Greater Copenhagen Region launched a marketing campaign for its new "life quality insurance." The initiative is meant to attract people to the area and guarantee their happiness after arrival.

The Greater Copenhagen Region consists of the Zealand, the capital region in Denmark, and Skåne and Halland in Sweden.

Interested participants must sign up online, acquire a full-time and permanent employment contract in the GCR, and relocate to the area between October 2024 and April 2025.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

If new residents find they are unhappy after some time living in the region, their travel home could be covered under the "insurance" plan.

"We're so confident that people will fall in love with life in GCR that we are willing to walk the walk," Asbjørn Overgaard, a spokesperson, tells Time Out. "If you move here and if–against all odds–it isn't for you, we'll help you get back home."

Alongkot Sumritjearapol | Moment | Getty Images

Expats to the region can take advantage of the partial reimbursements being offered which include up to 5,000 DKK or $716 in return travel costs, and up to 2,000 DKK or $286 in return travel costs for accompanying immediate family.

This campaign's total budget for travel reimbursements is 50,000 DKK or $7,158. Any additional claims won't be fulfilled if the expense limit is reached.

Requests for reimbursements can be made after at least 12 months of permanent residency and full-time employment, the earliest being in October 2025.

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Though people in Denmark pay some of the world's highest taxes — up to half of their income — this is balanced out by free or low-cost healthcare, subsidized childcare, no tuition for university students and grants to help cover expenses. The elderly receive pensions and are provided with care helpers.

Denmark also the No. 1 country where expats are most satisfied with their jobs, career opportunities, and work-life balance, according to a July 2024 Expat Insider survey from InterNations, the online global community for people who've moved aboard.

In this year's World Happiness Report, Denmark also ranked as the No. 2 happiest country due in part to its level of equality and sense of responsibility for social welfare, according to the country's official website.

These are two things that are closely linked to happiness, according to the World Happiness Report.

Similar to Denmark, Sweden offers residents free healthcare and college education, and ranked as the No. 2 country for quality of life, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The cost of living in Sweden is on average, 9.4% lower than in the United States, while renting is 47.5% lower, according to Numbeo.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.