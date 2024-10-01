Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Food & Drink

Consumers have crowned Wawa the nation's No. 1 convenience store chain

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Consumers have crowned Wawa the nation’s No. 1 convenience store chain
Richlegg | E+ | Getty Images

Wawa's hoagies can't be beat.

The popular Philadelphia chain topped the American Consumer Satisfaction Index's first ever convenience store study, which ranked Americans' favorite spots to refill their gas tanks and their stomachs. 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The surveys were conducted over a seven month period ending in Sept. 2024, with chains scored from zero to 100 on categories including convenience of store hours and locations, coffee freshness, food quality, wait times and speed of checkout.

The most popular convenience stores, the study found, are the ones that have focused on making food — and making it well — as consumers focus more on the in-store experience when deciding where to fill up. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"You see it with most of the big national and regional chains," Forrest Morgeson, director of research emeritus at the ACSI, tells CNBC Make It. "They're saying 'We're going to have really attractive food offerings. Not just a preheated breakfast sandwich, but food that will draw people in.'"

Wawa's expansive menu features more than just hot sandwiches, pizza and quesadillas. There is also a full breakfast menu as well as smoothies, shakes, baked goods and fresh fruit.

No. 2 ranked chain QuikTrip, meanwhile, features tacos, BBQ sandwiches and wraps among its wide-ranging offerings.

These are the ACSI's top scoring convenience store chains: 

  1. Wawa (82 points)
  2. QuikTrip (81 points)
  3. Buc-ee's (80 points)
  4. Murphy USA (80 points)
  5. Casey's General Stores (79 points)
  6. Sheetz (79 points)
  7. Kwik Trip (78 points)
  8. BP (77 points)
  9. Cumberland Farms (77 points)
  10. Speedway (77 points)

The chains that scored the best also have something else in common: robust loyalty programs. That's because stores that offer memberships have customers who are "more satisfied, perceive higher value, visit more frequently, and are more likely recommend the store to others compared to nonmembers," according to the report. 

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Israeli forces launch ground offensive in Lebanon as markets eye escalation

news 20 mins ago

Spacecraft delivery startup founded by former SpaceX rocket guru raises $150 million, led by Founders Fund

Wawa, for instance, gives its members 10 points per dollar spent in-store. These can be spent on rewards like discounted fuel or free coffee, sandwiches and pastries.

"Loyalty programs are are a real differentiator," Morgeson says. "They give you substantial benefits for being a frequent visitor to their store." 

As these chains continue to compete for market share, expect future visits to the gas station to continue to improve.

"The companies that are ultimately going to succeed are the ones that offer the most satisfying experience to consumers," he says. "The ones that keep consumers coming in and even going out of their way to visit those locations."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Food & Drinknews
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us