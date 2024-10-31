Comcast's potential cable networks separation will test the appetite for media reconfiguration

Comcast said it is considering separating or spinning off NBCUniversal's cable networks.

If Comcast moves forward with the idea, it could kick off a broader media reconfiguration of cable assets.

Cable networks still account for billions in revenue and profit, but both metrics are declining as millions of Americans have cut the cord in recent years.

The logic for Comcast is fairly straightforward. NBCUniversal's cable networks aren't growing anymore. The company's energy and focus is on promoting Peacock, NBCUniversal's growing (but still money-losing) streaming service. Carving out the cable portfolio could placate Comcast investors by removing declining assets from the balance sheet.

Comcast shares gained more than 3% Thursday after the company's third-quarter earnings release and conference call.

"We are now exploring whether creating a new well-capitalized company, owned by our shareholders and comprised of our strong portfolio of cable networks, would position them to take advantage of opportunities in the changing media landscape and create value for our shareholders," Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said during the call. "We are not ready to talk about any specifics yet, but we'll be back to you as and when we reach firm conclusions."

Though executives stressed that the exploration is in the very early stages, it could be prelude to broader industry consolidation. NBCUniversal's cable networks, which include Bravo, E!, Syfy, Oxygen True Crime and USA Network, as well as news networks MSNBC and CNBC, could be merged with another media company or could be a catalyst for a rollup of cable channels at a number of different companies.

The idea of a rollup isn't new. It's something media mogul John Malone discussed way back in 2016 when Lionsgate acquired premium network Starz.

"Lionsgate could buy Starz and potentially other free radicals in the industry," Malone said then, referring to cable network groups not owned by larger media conglomerates such as AMC Networks, which is controlled by the Dolan family, or A&E Networks, which is co-owned by Hearst and Disney.

That vision never materialized, in part because the media world's attention shifted from traditional pay TV to streaming, which devalued cable networks. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $9.1 billion, triggered by the reevaluation of the book value of its TV networks segment.

Still, the loss of value for cable networks has now led to a new opportunity for a rollup, if companies like Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney decide they want to shed declining cable assets in favor of focusing on streaming.

Thus far, media companies have opted to keep their cable networks, which still pump out billions in profit even as millions of Americans cut the cord each year.

Comcast may set a template if it moves forward with a spin and sees a spike in its overall valuation.

Ironically, Starz could again play a role in a media shakeup. The small media company wants to be the vehicle for a cable network rollup, CNBC reported in 2022. Starz is set to separate from Lionsgate at the end of 2024.

There's broad uncertainty if a company that consists of only cable networks has a viable path forward as a publicly traded entity. Equity investors typically aren't fans of declining assets, even if they're cash rich.

But even if Starz doesn't achieve its vision of a cable network rollup, it's possible a private equity firm may have interest in harvesting a group of cable networks for cash. Apollo Global Management, for one, had late interest in acquiring Paramount Global and has made several media-related investments in recent years, including buying Yahoo.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.