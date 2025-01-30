Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Comcast shifts strategy to mobile as fourth-quarter broadband numbers disappoint

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Comcast shifts strategy to mobile as fourth-quarter broadband numbers disappoint
Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Comcast executives said Thursday the company's focus would shift to growing its mobile business after a bigger-than-expected loss of broadband customers.
  • Broadband customer growth has lagged in recent quarters as competition from wireless providers has ramped up.
  • Comcast will focus on mobile and broadband bundles.

Cable giant Comcast is looking to the wireless business for growth.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Comcast executives said Thursday the company will shift its focus to its mobile business after reporting a loss of 139,000 residential broadband customers during the fourth quarter. Broadband has long been the growth engine of the cable industry especially after the exodus of cable TV customers.

Shares of Comcast fell more than 8% in early trading Thursday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Although revenue has remained stable, Comcast, like its cable peers, has been in the midst of a slowdown in customer growth in recent years.

The slowdown stems for a number of factors, including primarily the rise of wireless providers like Verizon and T-Mobile offering home broadband options.

Company executives said during Thursday's earnings call with investors that the company will shift its strategy to package mobile with broadband in a bid for more customers.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

American Airlines CEO says it's not clear why helicopter came into jetliner's flight path

news 18 mins ago

Microsoft stock slumps 5% on disappointing revenue outlook

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us