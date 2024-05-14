Comcast offers subscribers Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ bundle

Comcast said Tuesday it will introduce a streaming bundle for its cable, broadband and mobile subscribers, tying together Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ at a discounted rate.

The announcement comes as major media players increasingly join forces to drive value for users and subscriptions for streaming services.

Comcast did not disclose the price of the bundle.

Comcast said Tuesday it will introduce a streaming bundle for its cable, broadband and mobile subscribers, tying together Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ at a discounted rate.

The announcement, made Tuesday at the MoffettNathanson media conference in New York, comes as major media players increasingly join forces to drive value for users and subscriptions for streaming services.

On May 8, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a bundle of its streaming services — Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Comcast's offer follows a model similar to several bundles from Verizon: Its streaming bundle will be offered to existing Comcast subscribers, which could help prop up its pay-TV subscribers.

The company lost 487,000 cable TV customers during the first quarter, Comcast reported during earnings on April 25. The company's wireless business, however, saw a 21% jump in customers to 6.9 million total lines.

Comcast did not disclose the price of the upcoming bundle. Peacock subscription plans start at $5.99 per month, though that's increasing to $7.99 per month this summer. Comcast broadband customers typically receive a discount on the company's streaming service.

Netflix plans start at $6.99 per month, and Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month.

"We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Tuesday. "And so this is the latest iteration of that. And I think this will be a pretty compelling package."

— CNBC's Kerry Caufield, Lillian Rizzo and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.