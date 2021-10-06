CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2021: The Agenda

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas from Europe and Asia that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world.

Here's the full schedule for the week:

Monday, October 18, 2021 : Responsibility & Regulation

Panel:

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Laura Cha, chairman of HKEX, and Aminath Shauna, Maldives' minister of environment, climate change and technology.

Fireside:

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of Imagine.

Panel:

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST

Orit Gadiesh, chairman of Bain & Company, and Henry Fernandez, CEO of MSCI.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 : Providing Energy

Panel:

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Richard Lancaster, CEO of the CLP Holdings, and Malcolm Turnbull, former prime minister of Australia.

Panel:

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, and Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 : Industry Response

Panel:

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings, and Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals.

Fireside:

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Michael O'Leary, CEO of RyanAir.

Panel:

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST

Mario Greco, CEO of Zurich Insurance, Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, and Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir.

Fireside:

7:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:15 p.m. BST

Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan.

Fireside:

7:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:30 p.m. BST

Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age.

Thursday, October 21, 2021 : Money & investing

Panel:

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Yimei Li, CEO of ChinaAMC, and Boon Chye Loh, CEO of Singapore Exchange.

Panel:

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion.

Friday, October 22, 2021 : Technology & Innovation

Panel:

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, Anish Shah, CEO and managing director of Mahindra Group, and Shaoqian Jia, CEO of Hisense Group.

Fireside:

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta.

Fireside:

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST

Kim Raath, CEO of Topl.

Fireside:

7:00 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:00 p.m. BST

Nico Rosberg, sustainability entrepreneur and former F1 world champion.