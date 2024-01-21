CNBC Daily Open: Make way for the bull market?

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

All-time high

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday, rising 1.23% to close at 4,839.81, setting fresh record intraday and closing highs from January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which set its own record at the end of last year, added 395.19 points, or 1.05%, to end at 37,863.80. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.70% to 15,310.97.

Macro triggers

The U.S. will be releasing two big economic reports this week which could give fresh clues to which way the Federal Reserve could move. On Thursday, the Commerce Department will be releasing its initial estimate of fourth quarter gross domestic product, and on Friday, the December reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's favored inflation gauge.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

DeSantis out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race two days before the Republican New Hampshire primary — endorsing front-runner Donald Trump, just as other candidates did after they cut their campaigns.

Dispirited travel

A federal judge's order blocking a $3.8 billion-dollar deal that would have JetBlue Airways purchase rival Spirit Airlines leaves Spirit with an uncertain future — hitting budget travelers and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, an hour outside Pittsburgh, hard.

[PRO] Earnings season

Tesla, Netflix, Intel and Alaska Air are among nearly 70 S&P 500 companies that are scheduled to report earnings this week. Just 69% of the roughly 52 S&P 500 companies that have reported, according to FactSet, have surpassed expectations.

The bottom line

Make way for the bull market please.

The S&P 500 benchmark hit fresh all-time intraday and closing highs on Friday, and by some technical indicators, entered a bull market.

A clutch of fourth-quarter earnings and several key macroeconomic data points will provide fresh insights and catalysts for investors this week.

Not too long ago, recession talk dominated Wall Street predictions even as the U.S. equity markets roared back in 2023 after a lackluster 2022.

Even the Fed's own staff were expecting a downturn after the central bank raised interest rates 11 times by a total of 5.25 percentage points to stymie rising inflation rates in the most aggressive cycle since the early 1980s.

The outsized rally in the major technology counters has been among the big drivers for this emerging bull market — seemingly impervious to any broader geopolitical unrest globally and deepening Washington turmoil ahead of U.S. presidential elections in November.

The same could well happen this year, extending the rally in the U.S. market — though some may still have lingering doubts, almost suspicious that further gains may be too good to be true.