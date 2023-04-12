CNBC Daily Open: Fed Minutes Reignite Recession Fears

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Fears of imminent recession dampened CPI cheer.

What you need to know today

Inflation slowed in March. The consumer price index rose 0.1% for the month, or 5% compared with a year ago. Both figures are 0.1 percentage points below estimates. But core CPI, which excludes food and energy, remained stubbornly high.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A recession is likely for the U.S. economy later this year in the wake of the banking crisis, according to minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting. Fed officials expect banks to reduce lending, which would slow the economy.

Warren Buffett thinks more banks might fail in the same way SVB did — because they made the wrong bet on asset prices. But depositors, he told CNBC, shouldn't worry because "nobody is going to lose money on a deposit in a U.S. bank."

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday on those fears, after rallying earlier in the day on signs inflation is cooling. Asia-Pacific markets followed and were mostly lower Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.49%, weighed down by a 2.39% fall in Hong Kong-listed Alibaba shares.

Investors fled Alibaba after SoftBank reportedly sold around $7.2 billion worth of shares in the Chinese tech giant, leaving it with a 3.8% stake. That's a steep drop from three years ago, when SoftBank held an approximately 25% stake in Alibaba.

PRO As we head into earnings season, Goldman Sachs picks eight stocks that have the potential to rise — and two that might sink — as companies report first-quarter results.

The bottom line

The Fed didn't give investors much time to celebrate March's lower-than-expected inflation reading.

The CPI should have been the news of the day. It said all the right things. The annual increase in headline inflation was the lowest since June 2021. Food prices dropped 0.3%, the first time they fell since September 2020. Housing costs rose, but at the slowest pace since November last year.

Markets rose after the CPI was released — why wouldn't they?

Then minutes from the FOMC's meeting came out and changed investors' day. Fear of recession replaced optimism around inflation. By the end of the trading session, all indexes registered losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its four-day winning streak to lose 0.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.85%.

Perhaps investors were too optimistic in the first place. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said we've moved past the eye-watering inflation of last June, but he told CNBC that "we still have a ways to go." That would suggest inflation — and interest rate hikes — aren't done yet.

Echoing Barkin, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he doesn't believe we can "get below 4% inflation any time soon, which in my mind will probably lead to more tightening by the Federal Reserve."

Investors will keep their eyes on the producer price index coming out today, and earnings reports from big U.S. banks Friday, to gauge whether the economy is truly in such dire straits.

Subscribe here to get this report sent directly to your inbox each morning before markets open.