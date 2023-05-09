CNBC Daily Open: Bracing for April's CPI Reading

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Markets had a quiet Tuesday as investors braced for key inflation reports coming out later today and Thursday.

What you need to know today

Stocks in the U.S. closed lower Tuesday as investors await the consumer price index later Wednesday. European markets mostly ended in the red too. The Stoxx 600 lost 0.3% on the back of a 1.2% fall in tech stocks.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with top lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the country's debt ceiling — but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he didn't see "any new movement" on a deal. McCarthy added he would meet Biden, along with other party leaders, again on Friday.

Airbnb shares sank 11.2% in extended trading after the company warned it would face a difficult second quarter, suggesting consumers are pulling back on travel. Still, Airbnb reported $117 million in net income for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $19 million a year earlier.

First-time homebuyers in the U.K. will be able to borrow up to 100% of the value of a property without a deposit, in a new mortgage plan offered by Skipton Building Society. It's reportedly the first time since 2008 that a 100% mortgage loan is on the market.

PRO Economists expect U.S. CPI to show that prices are still rising, largely because of an expected rebound in used car prices. Stubbornly high inflation would pressure the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged.

The bottom line

Investors' hesitation was reflected in the low volume Tuesday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P, traded 44 million shares, below its 30-day average of 76.1 million. Major stock indexes mostly fell, but only fractionally. The S&P 500 dipped 0.46%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

For regional banks that experienced a week of volatile price swings, however, it was a welcome respite. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF lost 0.4%, but PacWest, the besieged Los Angeles-based lender, managed to eke out a 2.35% gain.

Most of the big swings happened in extended trading as a slew of companies reported earnings after the bell. Airbnb slid 11.2% and Twilio sank 14.7% after both companies issued weaker-than-expected forecast for the second quarter. One bright spot: Electric vehicle maker Rivian popped 6.4% after the company's net loss narrowed more than analysts anticipated.

Investors are hoping April's CPI reading will show dipping prices. But there are signs inflation won't cool as quickly as many wish. Economists think April's headline CPI number will remain unchanged from March's. April's jobs report showed the labor market's still going strong, which might contribute to price pressures. Indeed, New York Fed President John Williams said he doesn't expect inflation to drop to 2% until the next two years. It could be a rocky road ahead, both for the economy and markets.

