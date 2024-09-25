Money Report

Markets across Asia rebound; Chinese markets set to extend gains

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Red flags fly at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  Mainland China's CSI 300 has notched a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday.
  Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a third straight day of gains, tracking gains on the mainland and reaching its highest point since May.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday, with markets in the region rebounding and Chinese markets poised to extend gains.

Mainland China's CSI 300 has notched a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a third straight day of gains, according to futures data.

HSI futures were at 19,336, higher than the HSI's last close of 19,129.1. The Hong Kong index has reached its highest level since May, tracking gains on the mainland.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.7% in early trade, while the broad based Topix was up 1.2%, as the Bank of Japan released minutes for its July meeting.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.77%, leading gains in Asia, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.51%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.68% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slid and retreated from their latest records. The broad-based index lost 0.19%, while the 30-stock Dow fell 0.7% despite hitting fresh records in early trading.

The Nasdaq Composite eked out a narrow gain of 0.04%.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

