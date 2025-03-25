Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese EV giant BYD outpaces Tesla with annual sales of more than $100 billion

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

The BYD ATTO 2 from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is pictured at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show at the Impact Arena convention venue in Bangkok on March 24, 2025.
Chanakarn Laosarakham | Afp | Getty Images
  • China's BYD reported annual revenue of 777 billion yuan ($107 billion) for 2024, leapfrogging Tesla as competition between the two EV rivals heats up.
  • "BYD has become an industry leader in every sector from batteries, electronics to new energy vehicles, breaking the dominance of foreign brands and reshaping the new landscape of the global market," Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, said in a statement.
  • The filing comes shortly after BYD announced a new battery technology that it claims can charge EVs almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

Chinese automaker BYD reported annual revenue of 777 billion yuan ($107 billion) for 2024, leapfrogging U.S. rival Tesla as competition between the two electric vehicle rivals heats up.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In a filing published Monday, BYD posted a 29% increase in revenue from the previous year, bolstered by sales of its hybrid vehicles. This figure exceeded the $97.7 billion annual revenues reported by Elon Musk's Tesla.

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, hailed the firm's "rapid development" in 2024, noting the company became the first automaker globally to reach the milestone of rolling out 10 million new energy vehicles in November.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"BYD has become an industry leader in every sector from batteries, electronics to new energy vehicles, breaking the dominance of foreign brands and reshaping the new landscape of the global market," Wang said in a statement.

The filing comes shortly after BYD announced a new battery technology that it claims can charge EVs almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

The automaker said last week that it's new so-called "Super e-Platform" will allow cars that use the technology to achieve 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) of range with just 5 minutes of charging. CNBC could not independently verify these claims.

Analysts hailed BYD's new battery platform as "out of this world" and suggested the development could lead to a profound change of behavior among EV owners.

Aerial view of BYD's new plant under construction on March 11, 2025 in Jinan, Shandong Province of China.
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
Aerial view of BYD's new plant under construction on March 11, 2025 in Jinan, Shandong Province of China.

Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD have rallied 46% year-to-date.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

Trump defends national security chief Waltz after Signal texts about Houthi strike sent to reporter

news 55 mins ago

If you've done these 5 activities this week, you have a sharper brain than ‘most Americans': Neuroscience expert

Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, have tumbled more than 31% so far this year, amid rising consumer boycotts and plummeting demand globally due to Musk's rise as a right-wing political figure.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us