Slovakia, Poland to Send Ukraine MiG Fighter Jets in Major Shift; China's Xi to Visit Russia Next Week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia early next week, China's Foreign Ministry announced, in a trip that would be the leader's first trip to Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

In a major shift, Poland announced it will be sending four of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, something that Kyiv has been pleading for since the war began. It will be the first delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine from any NATO ally. Slovakia followed suit one day later, pledging to send 13 of its MiG jets to Ukraine, though they are not all said to be currently operational.

Meanwhile, the battle for Bakhmut rages on, as Russian and Wagner Group forces manage to gain ground west of the Bakhmutka river. The negotiating parties involved in the Black Sea grain deal continue to push for an longer extension of the deal, but the Kremlin says it will only extend it for 60 days.

Slovakia to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Slovakia's government approved a measure to send its Soviet-era MiG jets to Ukraine, officials said. The jets are in varying states of readiness and were retired last summer, so will likely need substantial maintenance to be operational.

The Eastern European NATO member announced it would send 13 of the jets to Ukraine, one day after Poland said it would supply Kyiv with four of its jets. Ukraine has long requested fighter jets in order to protect its skies against Russian attacks and combat Russian forces in the country.

"#Slovak gov. just approved sending 13 #MiG29s to #Ukraine! Promises must be kept&when ZelenskyyUa asked for more #weapons incl. fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others're doing the same," Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger wrote on Twitter.

NATO allies' granting of Kyiv's request more than a year into the war signals a significant shift in their willingness to send Ukraine advanced weaponry that could further provoke Russia as well as give Ukrainian forces a major edge in the fighting.

— Natasha Turak

Russian and Wagner Group forces gaining ground in Bakhmut, but broader offensive is slowing: UK MoD

Russian and Wagner Group forces have gained ground in the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where brutal fighting has continued for months, Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update.

"In recent days, Russian and Wagner Group forces have obtained footholds west of the Bakhmutka River in the centre of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut. Over the preceding week, the river had marked the front line. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to defend the west of the town," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

However, it added, "more broadly across the front line, Russia is conducting some of the lowest rates of local offensive action that has been seen since at least January 2023."

That's likely because "Russian forces have temporarily depleted the deployed formations' combat power to such an extent that even local offensive actions are not currently sustainable," and Russian leaders "will likely seek to regenerate the offensive potential of the force once personnel and munition stocks are replenished," it said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/y5daPr1dkT



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/IEAW3R5oPq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2023

— Natasha Turak

China’s Xi set to visit Russia next week in first visit since Putin ordered invasion of Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia from March 20 to 22, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

This is Xi's first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in late February last year. The two leaders last met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September.

The ministry said the visit was at Russian President Vladimir Putin's request. It did not specify whether Putin would meet with Xi.

The visit comes as China called again for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and for peace talks to resolve the conflict that began just over a year ago.

Beijing has refused to call Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine an invasion.

At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22. 🇨🇳🇷🇺 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 17, 2023

— Evelyn Cheng

Poland to send Ukraine 4 MiG-29 jets in coming days, says president

Darek Majewski | Gallo Images | Getty Images

Poland will send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, the president said on Thursday, making it the first of Kyiv's allies to provide such aircraft.

One of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Warsaw has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.

"Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order," Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

"The rest are being prepared, serviced."

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that deliveries could be made in four to six weeks. Duda said that Poland had roughly 10-20 MiG 29 jets.

NATO allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Slovakia has also been considering whether to send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine but has yet to reach a decision. Poland has sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Asked last week how many MiG-29 planes Warsaw might supply, the head of the president's office, Pawel Szrot, said it would "certainly not" be as many as 14.

— Reuters

Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to punish Russia for alleged war crimes

Julien De Rosa | Pool | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again called for a tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes alleged to have been committed over more than a year of its invasion of Ukraine.

"The day will come and a tribunal will be created that will restore justice to our people. A tribunal that will punish this aggressor in the same way that past aggressors were punished," he said in a nightly address, according to an NBC News translation.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is "mobilizing all partners necessary for this."

A U.N.-backed inquiry accused Russia of war crimes including torture and attacks on civilians.

Russia has previously said it does not target civilians.

— Jacob Pramuk

Blinken says it's 'imperative' that Russia allow Black Sea grain deal to continue

Craig Ruttle | Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is "imperative" that Russia allow the deal that reopened key Ukrainian ports to continue.

Speaking during a trip to Niger, the top U.S. diplomat said the Black Sea Grain Initiative has helped to alleviate food insecurity caused by the war and a Russian naval blockade, which held up critical Ukrainian agriculture exports to the world.

"So millions of people around the world and especially here in Africa, rely on this initiative to help deal with food insecurity. It's imperative that it continue, and it's imperative that Russia allow it to continue," he said, according to NBC News.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are holding discussions on extending the agreement.

— Jacob Pramuk

