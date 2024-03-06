Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

China's top securities regulator vows to ‘strictly' crack down on market manipulators

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC and Clement Tan,CNBC

Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
A securities business hall in Fuyang, China, in December 2023.
Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
A securities business hall in Fuyang, China, in December 2023.

BEIJING — China's top securities regulator vowed to "strictly" crack down on market manipulators, while stating that protecting small investors was a "core task."

The question of fairness, especially in a market dominated by smaller investors, is our core task, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a joint press conference alongside the country's other top economic and financial planners.

Openness, fairness and justice must be the most important principles in the capital market, Wu added, speaking on the sidelines of the country's annual parliamentary meetings with other top China economic and financial sector leaders.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"China's market is large, but it's not strong," he said, and emphasized that investors need to be better protected.

Beijing has stepped up measures to support its beleaguered stock markets in the last few weeks. These include tightening regulatory restrictions on its rapidly booming quant trading industry and curbing short selling, changing its top securities regulator and share purchases by a "national team."

The appointment of markets veteran Wu Qing as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in early February preceded the curbs on quant traders.

Money Report

29 mins ago

Ukraine war live updates: Missile alert in Russian region after fuel warehouse hit; Putin spy chief slams European leadership

37 mins ago

China's central bank governor says there's room to cut banks' reserve requirements

Wu is known as "Broker Butcher" for his crackdown on traders in his previous roles as acting vice mayor of China's major financial hub Shanghai and chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The Hang Seng Index, a benchmark of Hong Kong listings that includes many offshore Chinese stocks, is coming off four-straight annual losses, while the CSI300 index of the largest blue chips listed in the mainland has booked losses for three straight years.

With the mainland property market in the doldrums and the stock markets in freefall, desperate mainland investors had looked elsewhere for better returns despite stringent capital controls.

At last year's parliamentary meeting, Beijing had announced an overhaul of finance and tech regulation by establishing party-led commissions to oversee the two sectors as Xi Jinping gained an unprecedented third term as president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us