China's manufacturing output swings back into expansion in October, private survey finds

China's factory activity swung back into expansion among smaller manufacturers in October, according to a private survey released on Friday.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3 in October, beating the median estimate of 49.7 in a Reuters poll.

China's factory activity swung back into expansion among smaller manufacturers in October, according to a private survey released on Friday.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3 in October, beating the median estimate of 49.7 in a Reuters poll.

The reading compared with 49.3 in September, 50.4 in August and 49.8 in July. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below that level points to contraction.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This private gauge, which focuses on smaller and export-oriented firms, comes after the official PMI data, released Thursday, indicated that manufacturing activity in the country expanded for the first time since April.

The Caixin PMI, which is based on feedback from purchasing executives through questionnaires, has traditionally been one of the first monthly indicators to assess the state of the country's economy.

The world's second largest economy has struggled to regain its growth momentum in the face of tepid consumption and an embattled property market. Exports have been a rare bright spot.

China's parliament standing committee is set to meet next week, with expectations that it will announce details about fiscal stimulus after the gathering ends on Nov. 8.

This is breaking news. Please check back for more.