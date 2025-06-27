Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's industrial profits plunge 9.1%, steepest fall in seven months

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

A worker checks a finished vehicle on the production line for electric vehicle maker Zeekr at its factory on May 29, 2025 in Ningbo, China.
Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Cumulative profits at major industrial firms fell 1.1% in the first five months of 2025, compared to a year earlier.
  • China's exports this year have held up despite the erratic U.S. tariff policy, thanks to a surge in shipments to Southeast Asia and European Union countries.

China's industrial profits plunged 9.1% in May from a year earlier, in the latest sign that Beijing's stimulus efforts are falling short in boosting enterprises' profitability.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That marked the largest monthly decline since October last year, when the industrial profits dropped 10%.

Cumulative profits at major industrial firms fell 1.1% in the first five months of 2025, compared to a year earlier, the data showed.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Citibank earlier this week upgraded China's growth forecast for 2025 to 5% from 4.7%, in line with Beijing's official target, boosted by robust growth in the first half of the year and expectations for resilient exports.

China's exports this year have held up despite the erratic U.S. tariff policy, thanks to a surge in shipments to Southeast Asia and European Union countries. In May, the country's exports rose 4.8% from a year earlier, even as the U.S.-bound shipment plunged 34.5% from a year ago.

Citi expects the country's overall exports to grow a decent 2.3%, while factoring in an estimated 10% decline in shipments to the U.S.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Wall Street is chill, cheeky and cruising

news 2 hours ago

More Southeast Asians are flocking to China's Chongqing city. Social media hype is a big reason

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal with China had been signed, without providing additional details. A White House official later clarified that "the administration and China agreed to an additional understanding of a framework to implement the Geneva agreement."

The Geneva deal had faltered over China's curbs on critical mineral exports and the U.S. tightening restrictions on tech and Chinese student visas.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us