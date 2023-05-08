China's Exports Rose 8.5%, Continuing Its Growth Streak at a Slower Pace

China's exports grew 8.5% in April in U.S. dollar terms, marking a second-straight month of growth, while imports fell 7.9% compared with a year ago.

Economists polled by Reuters estimated exports would rise 8% in April, while imports were forecast to remain unchanged. In March, imports declined 1.4% year-on-year while exports saw a surprise jump of 14.8%, government data showed.

China's trade surplus grew to $90.21 billion in April, up from the surplus of $88.2 billion in March.

Softer trade data in April is likely to reflect "residual seasonality" after this year's Lunar New Year, economists at Goldman Sachs said in a Monday note.

Goldman Sachs economists expected to see "the dissipation of this seasonal bias to slow export growth in April," they wrote in a note earlier this month previewing China's trade data.

Recent economic data released from the world's second-largest economy showed that China's service sector remained a bright spot despite disappointing factory data.

The National Bureau of Statistics' manufacturing purchasing manager's index reading missed expectations and fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.2 in April from March's reading of 51.9.

"China is past the fastest stage of its reopening," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a separate Friday note. It reiterated its forecast for China's economy to see full-year growth of 6% in 2023.

"Recent meetings with clients in the mainland suggest gradually fading pessimism on near-term growth, but some concern around deflationary pressures, though in our view this is not a major risk for 2023-24," they wrote.

