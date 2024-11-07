China urges U.S. cooperation as Trump trade threat looms

"The Chinese side is willing, on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to increase communication with the U.S., expand cooperation and resolve differences," a China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Thursday.

She was responding to a question about China's views and planned countermeasures given the potential for increased U.S. tariffs and restrictions on high-end tech.

Washington turned tougher on Beijing under Donald Trump's first four-year term. While campaigning this year for his second term, the president-elect threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

BEIJING — China emphasized the need for greater cooperation with the U.S. a day after it became clear President-elect Donald Trump would become the next president of the United States.

"Together [we can] push China-U.S. economic and trade relations toward a stable, healthy and sustainable direction, for the benefit of both countries and the world," the commerce spokesperson said.

Her comments echoed those of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who earlier in the day noted the benefits of bilateral cooperation in a congratulatory message to Trump, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs readout.

