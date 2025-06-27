Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China, U.S. agree on implementing Geneva consensus, building on London framework, Beijing says

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

China’s Ministry of Commerce in Beijing.
Visual China Group | Getty Images

The U.S. and China have further confirmed the details of the trade agreement reached by both sides earlier this month in London, which will implement the Geneva consensus, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce Friday afternoon.

China will review and approve the export applications of items under export control rules, while the U.S. will cancel a range of existing restrictive measures imposed against China, a spokesperson for the ministry said in the statement.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday at an event in the White House that both sides had signed a trade deal, without providing further details.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us