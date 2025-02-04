Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China to launch probe into Google over alleged antitrust violations

By Yeo Boon Ping, CNBC

In this photo illustration, a Google logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone. 
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • China said on Tuesday it will launch an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations.
  • The statement followed closed on the heals of China announcing additional tariffs on select U.S. goods.

China said Tuesday it will launch an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The country's State Administration for Market Regulation said that it would initiate an investigation into the technology giant because of alleged violations of China's anti-monopoly law, according to a Google translation of the official statement.

The statement followed closed on the heels of China announcing additional tariffs on select U.S. goods.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

China's finance ministry said it will levy tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S., starting Feb. 10. It will also impose 10% higher duties on American crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars and trucks.

Google is facing regulatory scrutiny in several countries including the U.S.

The company lost a lawsuit in August filed by the U.S government in 2020. It accused the firm of having a monopoly in the general search market by creating strong barriers to entry.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Spirits maker Diageo removes medium-term guidance on U.S. tariff uncertainty

news 39 mins ago

Nintendo posts profit miss as it slashes Switch forecast again ahead of console's successor

Following the ruling, the U.S. Department of Justice pushed in November for Google to divest its Chrome browser. The department also argued that Google should not be allowed to enter into exclusionary agreements with third parties such as Apple and Samsung.

Google is also currently being investigated by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority over whether it has "strategic market status" under a new UK law.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao, Ryan Browne and Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us