China Slaps Alibaba With $2.8 Billion Fine in Anti-Monopoly Probe

Chinese regulators hit Alibaba with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine in its anti-monopoly investigation of the tech giant.

In a Saturday statement, China's State Administration for Market Regulation accused Alibaba of abusing its market dominance.

Regulators opened a probe into the company's monopolistic practices in December. The investigation's main focus was a practice that forces merchants to choose one of two platforms, rather than being able to work with both.

The government said that "choose one" policy and others allowed Alibaba to bolster its position in the market and gain unfair competitive advantages.

"Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination," Alibaba said in a statement. "To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation."

The company added it will hold a conference call on Monday at 8 a.m. Hong Kong time to discuss the fine.

The announcement is the latest development in China's crackdown on its technology companies. Regulators have been increasingly concerned about the power of China's tech giants, particularly those who operate in the financial sector.

