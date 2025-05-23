China says U.S. dialogue to continue as China hints trade talks are advancing

The U.S. and China have agreed to maintain communication following a call between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, according to a brief readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Both sides exchanged thoughts on crucial issues during the call on Thursday, the statement said, without elaborating.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The statement came as Beijing and Washington continued to trade swipes at each other, despite the tariff de-escalation following a meeting between both sides in Switzerland earlier this month.

Chinese authorities pushed back against a U.S. decision that warned companies not to use Chinese-made artificial intelligence chips, particularly those provided by Huawei Technologies.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

China's Ministry of Commerce earlier this week called the move "unilateral bullying" and blamed the U.S. for undermining trade talks.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.