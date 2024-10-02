Money Report

China says it filed an appeal to WTO over Canada's tariffs on EVs and metals

By Sonia Heng,CNBC

Aerial view of new energy vehicles at Huaian BYD Industrial Co., Ltd. on August 26, 2024 in Huaian, Jiangsu Province of China. 
Zhao Qirui | VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • China on Wednesday said it filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization, asking the organization to rule on the recent tariffs that Canada imposed on Chinese electric vehicles and metal products.
  • In August, Canada announced it would impose 100% import tariffs on China-made EVs.
  • These measures will "disrupt and distort the global industrial chain and supply chain," China's Ministry of Commerce said.

China on Wednesday announced that it has filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization, asking the organization to rule on the recent tariffs that Canada imposed on Chinese electric vehicles and metal products.

In August, Canada announced it would impose 100% import tariffs on China-made EVs, following in the footsteps of the U.S. and European Union in hitting Beijing with taxes over concerns related to unfair subsidies. The tariffs came into effect on Oct. 1.

China's Ministry of Commerce in a statement alleged that Canada "insisted on following certain countries in taking unilateral repressive measures against China," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese.

The ministry said it filed a lawsuit against what it called Canada's "unilateralism and trade protectionist practices" with the WTO, adding that it also launched an anti-discrimination investigation into Ottawa's restrictive measures.

These measures will "disrupt and distort the global industrial chain and supply chain," the ministry added.

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

