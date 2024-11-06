Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China extends visa-free policy to 9 more countries — including South Korea

By Monica Pitrelli,CNBC

Tourists visit Yuhu Park in Hangzhou on Nov 6, 2024.
Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

From Friday, citizens of nine more countries can enter China without needing a visa to visit.

Holders of ordinary passports from eight countries in Europe — Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco and Liechtenstein — as well as South Korea can visit for business or leisure purposes for up to 15 days without needing a visa.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The visa exemption is set to remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2025.

South Korea is a major tourism source market for China. In 2019, some 4.3 million South Koreans visited China, according to The Korea Times. Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported less than 1.3 million visited in 2023.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Share prices of prominent Chinese and Korean travel companies rose following Beijing's announcement of the expanded visa-free program on Friday.

Trip.com shares have risen more than 5%, while low-cost carrier Jin Air rose nearly 4%.

Efforts to spur tourism

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer ascribes market rally to Trump's victory and pro-big business policies

news 1 hour ago

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

This is the latest round of countries to be added to China's ever-growing visa-free program, designed to spur inbound tourism which has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, China welcomed some 49.1 million travelers — as of July this year, around 17.25 million foreigners had arrived, according to the state media agency Xinhua.

Read more

A tale of two travel recoveries: Japan soars, while China struggles to lure travelers back

China's visa-exemption policies have been instrumental in luring foreigners to visit. In the third quarter of 2024, 8.2 million foreigners arrived, a 49% increase from 2023 — with some 4.9 million utilizing the program, Xinhua reported Tuesday.

Officials are also moving to ease headaches for international visitors, including payment problems foreigners encounter in the country, according to Chinese state media. For example, the government is requiring that major tourist attractions accept foreign credit cards and cash, reports show.

Chinese officials are also seeking to restore flight capacity back to pre-pandemic levels. Chinese carriers are adding flights to Europe this winter, in the wake of major global carriers canceling services to China due to low demand and continued operational problems caused by Russian airspace restrictions.

Read more

Major airlines are cutting services to China or quitting entirely amid low travel demand, high costs

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us