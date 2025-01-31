Chevron calls Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America in earnings release after Trump order

Energy giant Chevron used the phrase "Gulf of America" repeatedly in its earnings release Friday, adhering to a directive made by President Donald Trump on his first day back in office.

Chevron previously used "Gulf of Mexico" to refer to that body of water, which stretches from Texas to Florida on the southeastern border of the U.S. Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

"The Gulf will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America's future and the global economy, and in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation's economy and its people, I am directing that it officially be renamed the Gulf of America," the White House order said.

It does not appear the order would have the legal authority to force companies to change their communications around activities in the Gulf.