CFPB heads for supervision, enforcement announce resignations after stop-work order

Two senior leaders at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced their resignations the day after acting director Russell Vought instructed all staff to cease working.

In separate memos sent early Tuesday, Lorelei Salas, supervision director for the agency, and Eric Halperin, enforcement director, said they could no longer serve in their respective roles after Vought's mandate, according to emails obtained by CNBC.

"The Bureau has been instructed to stand down," Salas said. "I do not believe it is appropriate, nor lawful, to stop all supervisory activities and examinations, and I cannot longer serve as the Supervision Director."

The resignations add further uncertainty to the CFPB, which has been targeted by trade groups and conservatives for years. Employees at the bureau have been on edge since operatives of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency arrived at the regulator late last week. Then Vought was named acting director, and quickly said he would refuse fresh funding for the agency, shuttered its Washington D.C. headquarters, and instructed staff to freeze all bureau work.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"I don't believe in these conditions I can effectively serve in my role, which is protecting American consumers," Halperin said. "Today I made the difficult decision to resign."





This story is developing. Please check back for updates.