news

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau drops lawsuits against Capital One and Rocket Mortgage affiliate

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for US President Donald Trump, during a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. 
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new leadership on Thursday dismissed a trio of enforcement lawsuits undertaken by the previous administration's director.

In legal filings, the CFPB issued a notice of voluntary dismissal for cases involving Capital One, Rocket Homes Real Estate and a loan servicer named Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

"The Plaintiff, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, dismisses with prejudice this action against all Defendants," the agency said in a brief filing in the Capital One case.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

