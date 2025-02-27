Consumer Financial Protection Bureau drops lawsuits against Capital One and Rocket Mortgage affiliate

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new leadership on Thursday dismissed a trio of enforcement lawsuits undertaken by the previous administration's director.
In legal filings, the CFPB issued a notice of voluntary dismissal for cases involving Capital One, Rocket Homes Real Estate and a loan servicer named Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.
"The Plaintiff, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, dismisses with prejudice this action against all Defendants," the agency said in a brief filing in the Capital One case.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
