Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

CDC Extends Covid Restrictions for Cruise Ship Industry Into January

By Robert Towey, CNBC

Paul Hennessy | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • The CDC has allowed cruise ships to operate with conditions since October 2020, requiring masks onboard and vaccinations or testing of passengers and crew, among other safety precautions.
  • Though the agency planned to lift the order by Nov. 1, the extension will become a voluntary measure for cruise operators on Jan. 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended into January restrictions on the cruise ship industry that were set to expire next week, citing concerns over the highly contagious delta variant and breakthrough cases among vaccinated travelers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The CDC has allowed cruise ships to operate with conditions since October 2020, requiring masks onboard and vaccinations or testing of passengers and crew, among other safety precautions. Though the agency planned to lift the order by Nov. 1, Monday's extension will become a voluntary measure for cruise operators on Jan. 15.

"The procedures put in place to resume passenger operations have successfully averted overwhelming onboard medical facilities and burdening shoreside hospital resources," the CDC said in a statement Monday. "However, CDC decided to temporarily extend the Order due to the continued spread of the Delta variant."

Money Report

Markets 1 hour ago

CIO Behind Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Addresses Concerns Around Tracking Error

United States 1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 Women Who Left the Workforce During Covid Plan to Return—and Most Want to Enter This Field

All foreign-flagged cruise ships that carry at least 250 passengers must abide by the order and provide the CDC access to their vessels and passenger health records upon request to ensure compliance. Cruise lines that fail to secure a Covid-19 Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC will be barred from operating in U.S. waters.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

CDC extends Covid restrictions for cruise ship industry to January

Live updates of FDA meeting on Pfizer's Covid vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. to require contact tracing, vaccination proof when foreign travel curbs lift

Moderna says its Covid vaccine generates strong immune response in 6- to 11-year-olds   

Business groups ask White House to delay Biden Covid vaccine mandate until after the holidays 

To secure a certificate, cruise operators are required to train their crews on Covid prevention tactics and implement their own testing and quarantine standards. They must also "provide a hospital level of care" by stocking their ships with ventilators, masks and other protective equipment for Covid patients "without the immediate need to rely on shoreside hospitalization," according to the order.

The CDC's conditional cruise order also requires cruise operators to test passengers and personnel for Covid before embarking, ban any suspected Covid patients from boarding and isolate those infected away from other travelers and staff. Cruise ships must also allow for proper social distancing during dining and entertainment and comply with all federal hygiene standards for masking and sanitation.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us