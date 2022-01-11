Money Report

CDC Director Says Covid Cases on Cruise Ships Surged 30-Fold in Last Two Weeks

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Shawn Thew | Reuters
  • Cruise ships have seen a 30-fold increase in positive cases in the past two weeks due to the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing Tuesday.
  • The stark increase in cases comes after the agency warned against cruise ship travel, regardless of passengers' vaccination status.

The stark increase in cases comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against cruise ship travel, regardless of passengers' vaccination status.

In the first two weeks of December, 162 cases were reported aboard vessels. But as cases continued to mount across the globe, cruise lines disclosed more outbreaks. Ships operating in U.S. waters reported about 5,000 Covid cases to the CDC from Dec. 15 through Dec. 29.

Empty Grocery Shelves Return as Sick Employees, Supply Chain Delays Collide

U.S. Sets Fresh Records for Covid Hospitalizations and Cases With 1.5 Million New Infections

Walensky didn't provide an updated figure on cases aboard cruise ships on Tuesday.

So far, certain ships have been operating under the CDC's conditional sailing order, which sets safety procedures like mandated testing for foreign-operated cruise ships operating in American water. The order has been in place with slight modifications since Oct. 2020.

Walensky said she doesn't believe the order, which is expected to expire after Jan. 15, will be renewed. But the agency expects to shift to a voluntary program, working alongside cruise lines. Walensky said she hopes "the cruise ship industries will continue to understand that this is a really safe practice for those industries."

"What I can't predict is what the summer will bring," Walensky said.

