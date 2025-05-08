Money Report

Cardinals elect new pope as white smoke seen at Vatican

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.
Dylan Martinez | Reuters
  • Roman Catholic cardinals selected a new pope, signaling the election during their conclave with plumes of white smoke billowing from a chimney at the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.
  • The identity of the new pope was not immediately revealed.
  • The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, died April 22 at age 88.

Roman Catholic cardinals selected a new pope on the second day of their conclave Thursday, signaling the election with plumes of white smoke billowing from a chimney at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The identity of the new pope, after what was believed to be the fifth vote of the conclave, was not immediately revealed.

The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, died April 22 at age 88.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti is expected to announce the name of the new pope from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica later Thursday.

The new pope will be the 267th Roman Catholic pontiff.

A huge crowd in St. Peter's Square awaited the announcement of the pope's identity.

Nuns react to the white smoke indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa LopezTPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Eloisa Lopez | Reuters
"I saw the smoke, but I haven't seen the pope," President Donald Trump quipped to reporters when asked a shouted question about the election.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

