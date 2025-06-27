California Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Fox News for $787 million, alleging defamation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News seeking damages of at least $787 million.

The Democratic governor accuses the conservative news network of allegedly defaming him in its reporting of a phone call he had with President Donald Trump.

"No more lies," Newsom wrote in a tweet that announced his lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware, where Fox News is incorporated.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News on Friday, seeking damages of at least $787 million from the conservative network for allegedly defaming him in its reporting of a phone call he had with President Donald Trump.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"No more lies," Newsom wrote in a tweet that announced his lawsuit, which was filed in Superior Court in Delaware, where Fox News is incorporated.

The amount of the damages that Newsom is demanding is almost exactly the amount that Fox Corp. and its cable networks, among them Fox News, agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems in April 2023 to settle Dominion's lawsuit in Delaware alleging that the networks defamed the company by falsely claiming its machines swayed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Newsom's suit is focused on comments by Fox News anchor Jesse Waters, who had said Newsom lied about the call with Trump in early June.

The suit alleges that Fox News was motivated to "lie and distort on behalf of the President," who has been engaged in a feud with the governor over the deployment of California National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

Newsom's lawyers, in a letter Friday to Fox News, said that the governor is prepared to voluntarily dismiss his lawsuit "if Fox News retracts the claim that he lied when speaking about President Trump not calling him on June 9." The letter also demands a "formal on-air apology" from Watters and Fox News in exchange for dismissal of the suit.

"If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump's behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case," Newsom told Politico in a statement Friday.

"Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine," the Democrat told the news outlet.

CNBC has requested comment from Fox News on Newsom's lawsuit.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.