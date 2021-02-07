Cadillac Super Bowl Ad: Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet Star in ‘Edward Scissorhands' Reboot

More than 30 years after starring with Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands," Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Kim in the 1990 film for a Super Bowl ad for Cadillac.

The 60-second commercial features Ryder as the mother of Edgar Scissorhands, son of Depp's character who had large metal scissors for hands.

Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet, inherited his father's hands as well as the challenges that come along with them.

More than 30 years after starring with Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands," actress Winona Ryder is reprising her role as his love interest in the 1990 film for a Super Bowl ad for Cadillac.

The 60-second commercial, which was released Sunday morning, stars Ryder as Kim and the mother of Edgar Scissorhands, son of Depp's character who had large metal scissors for hands. Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet, inherited his father's hands as well as the challenges that come along with them.

Throughout the ad, Edgar has problems functioning in everyday society due to his scissorhands (however, he makes a pretty good sandwich artist). Ryder narrates the ad as Kim, who in one scene sees her son playing a virtual reality racing game. That gives her the idea to get the presumably teenage boy a Cadillac Lyriq crossover, an upcoming all-electric vehicle from the company.

Why the Lyriq? Because it features GM's Super Cruise driver-assist system with hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada. Edgar will still have to drive on city streets, but it would likely mean less damage to the driver cockpit on longer trips.

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Tim Burton, who directed the original film, said in a statement. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

Burton was involved and acted as a consultant during filming of the ad, according to Cadillac.

Prior to the ad being released, GM Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl described Super Bowl commercials as needing to stand out. Particularly this year, she said everyone needs some humor after what most would consider a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GM

The Cadillac ad is one of two 60-second comedic ads that will air during the Super Bowl for the automaker. The other spot – called "No Way, Norway" – features actor Will Ferrell rallying fellow comedians Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to wage a battle against Norway regarding all-electric vehicles.

GM last month launched a new corporate-level ad campaign – its first in more than a decade – focused on the automaker's all-electric vehicle efforts, including 30 new models globally by 2025, including the Cadillac Lyriq during the first quarter of next year.