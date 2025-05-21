Burger King targets families through movie partnerships in latest stage of turnaround

Burger King is leaning into a "family-first" marketing strategy as it enters the next phase of its turnaround.

Part of that strategy includes limited-time menu items inspired by the "live action" remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."

The Restaurant Brands International chain has been in turnaround mode for more than 2½ years.

As Burger King enters the next phase of its turnaround efforts, the fast-food chain is trying to lure families back to its restaurants with colored Whopper buns and kid-friendly movie partnerships.

Starting Tuesday, the Restaurant Brands International chain will sell new menu items inspired by the "live action" remake of "How to Train Your Dragon." The collaboration is more than just a one-time partnership — it's part of Burger King's broader strategy to lift U.S. sales.

"Where we're really starting to lean in now that we've made some progress in both operations and in our restaurants is on a family-first marketing strategy," Burger King U.S. and Canada President Tom Curtis told CNBC.

Burger King's U.S. business has been in turnaround mode for more than 2½ years. After falling behind burger rivals McDonald's and Wendy's, the company announced plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a comeback strategy to renovate its restaurants, improve its operations and spend on advertising. The chain even bought its largest U.S. franchisee with the goal of accelerating its restaurant remodels.

"We're finding that there will be chapters to this as we go through time, and right now is this family strategy chapter, where we've done enough work and transformed our restaurant operations to the extent that we're proud of," Curtis said. "We're inviting families back in, and we're finding that we're getting better retention when they do come back in."

Curtis said focusing on families gives Burger King the opportunity to attract customers across age cohorts, from millennials to Generation Alpha, which is roughly defined as people born between 2010 and 2025. Plus, parents' avid use of social media means that word spreads quickly, giving the approach a leg up compared with targeting a single demographic that isn't as enthusiastic online.

The limited-time themed menu items include the Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper, with a red and orange marbled bun; Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, made with Calabrian chili pepper breading; Soaring Strawberry Lemonade; and the Viking's Chocolate Sundae, with Hershey's syrup and black and green cookie crumbles.

Colorful movie history

Movie collaborations aren't anything new for fast food — or Burger King. It was one of the first fast-food chains to lean into movie tie-ins. In 1977, the chain sold "Star Wars" drinking glasses ahead of the film's release.

McDonald's wasn't far behind, following with a Star Trek-themed Happy Meal two years later, kicking off decades of movie, TV and toy tie-ins aimed at kids. More recently, the Golden Arches' collaboration with "A Minecraft Movie" across more than 100 markets sold out within two weeks in the U.S., about half the time earmarked for the promotion.

In Burger King's more recent past, under Curtis' leadership, the chain has had two major partnerships: one with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" two years ago and another with the Addams Family franchise, timed for Halloween last year.

Both of those menus featured Whoppers with thematic, colored buns, dyed using natural colorants, like beet juice or ube.

"Not having artificial dyes and colors is something that's been important to us for a while," Curtis said.

Burger King use of natural dyes comes as artificial food dyes have come under fire from health-concerned parents. Following a push from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Food and Drug Administration recently announced plans to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in food and drinks.

The two previous collaborations also were Burger King's top-selling Whopper innovations, based on the number sold, according to Curtis.

"What we found in the Addams Family promotion specifically was, as we dug into the property, traffic was fairly flat, but sales were up," he said, attributing the sales growth to families, which have a higher average check than a solo diner or a couple.

The expected sales lift from the "How to Train Your Dragon" menu comes at a crucial time for Burger King.

In its most recent quarter, the company's comeback stumbled. The chain's U.S. same-store sales slid 1.1%, mirroring an industrywide slump as fears about the economy and bad weather kept diners at home.

But Curtis is confident that Burger King is on the right track, pointing to the chain's relative outperformance compared with its two biggest competitors: McDonald's and Wendy's.

"I know that they're scrambling, and sometimes, frankly, copying some of the things that we do, which, you know, plagiarism is the sincerest form of flattery," he said. "When we see them doing that, it gives us more conviction to stay on course."

When the live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon" hits theaters on June 13, it's expected to be one of the summer's big blockbusters. After all, the animated trilogy has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

Burger King has similar expectations for its menu tie-in.

The past success of the Spider-Verse and Addams Family menu items pushed Burger King to "dramatically" up its forecast for the "How to Train Your Dragon" menu, according to Curtis. And Burger King is also planning on changing its advertising strategy, which could drastically increase demand for the Dragon Flamed-Grilled Whoppers.

"In the past, we would just kind of associate ourselves with the movie property, but we wouldn't necessarily advertise the association — you'd just see it and hear about it in social media," Curtis said.

The promotion is supposed to run through early July, but in case Burger King burns through its supply in just three weeks, the chain is prepared to monitor what locations have run out of the menu items. That's a lesson it learned during its Spider-Verse promotion, when it had to launch a tracker on its website to help customers find the coveted Whopper.

As it learns from every experience, Burger King is planning to dive deeper into franchise partnerships, betting that the extra effort will drive long-term loyalty for the brand.

"We're doing a couple more of them than we have in the past," Curtis said. "We've got one toward the end of the year that we're very, very excited about … and we're getting some lined up for next year as well. In every one of those, we'll go all in."

Disclosure: Comcast owns CNBC and Universal Studios, the producer and distributor of "How to Train Your Dragon."