Brain health experts' top 3 tips for lowering your risk of dementia, stroke and depression—all at the same time

There are certain lifestyle choices that can lower your risk of developing dementia, stroke and depression later in life, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

"At least 60% of stroke, 40% of dementia and 35% of late-life depression are attributable to modifiable risk factors," the study found.

It turns out that people who've had a stroke before tend to develop depression or dementia, and the same is true in the reverse, Dr. Sanjula Singh, the lead author of the study, told The New York Times. Singh is also a principal investigator at the Brain Care Labs at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Here are the top three practices that experts found have the greatest effect on your chances of staving off these brain conditions.

3 tips for lowering your risk of dementia, depression and stroke all at once

Avoid high blood pressure: Having high blood pressure was the highest risk factor for developing depression, dementia and stroke. You can keep your levels low by cutting back on salt, getting more exercise and eating more potassium, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Prioritize physical activity and social fitness: Engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity can decrease your risk of having a stroke and developing dementia. And having great connections in your life was associated with better health outcomes in those areas as well. When you can combine your physical fitness with strengthening your social muscles like taking a walk with a close friend or gardening with your partner, it's even better for your brain. Follow healthy habits early: Some people may think they don't need to take their health as seriously when they're younger, but experts say starting healthy habits early is a much better approach. Adding practices like exercising and forming lifelong friendships to your list of priorities in middle age or younger can prevent, or delay, diseases like depression and dementia from developing sooner.

If you don't know where to start, you can take a quiz to get your Brain Care Score, which is a system created at Mass General to measure how healthy your brain is. To receive your score, you answer questions about your lifestyle choices like your blood pressure levels, dietary habits and sleep quality.

Having a higher Brain Care Score is associated with having a lower risk of dementia, depression and stroke, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry. And even lower scores can get a boost by working on the areas of improvement that are suggested in your results, according to Dr. Jonathan Rosand, a professor of neurology at Harvard University who treats patients with head trauma, spinal cord injuries and strokes at Mass General.

"The key is to take the score as a guide and just use it for yourself to improve it, however you want to start improving it," Rosand told CNBC Make It in December of 2024.

It's important to consult with a physician if you notice any early signs or symptoms of depression, stroke or dementia. "It's really helpful when you go to the doctor if you bring the score with you and you've already decided, 'This is what I'd like to work on.'" And make sure to consult your own medical professional regarding your specific health needs.

