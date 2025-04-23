BP shares jump 5% as activist investor Elliott discloses stake build

BP shares jumped on Wednesday after activist investor Elliott went public with a stake of more than 5% in the struggling British oil major.

Hedge fund Elliott Management has built its holding in the British oil major to 5.006%, according to a regulatory filing disclosed late Tuesday.

BP shares were last seen up 4.9% at 10:15 a.m. London time. The London-listed stock price is down around 5% year-to-date.

BP shares were last seen up 4.9% at 10:15 a.m. London time. The London-listed stock price is down around 5% year-to-date.

Hedge fund Elliott Management has built its holding in the British oil major to 5.006%, according to a regulatory filing disclosed late Tuesday. BP's other large shareholders include BlackRock, Vanguard and Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

Elliott was first reported to have assumed a position in the oil and gas company back in February, driving a share rally amid expectations that its involvement could pressure BP to shift gears from its green strategy and back toward its core oil and gas businesses.

Within weeks, BP, which has been lagging domestic peer Shell and transatlantic rivals and posted a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit, announced plans to ramp up fossil fuel investments to $10 billion through 2027. This marked a sharp strategic departure for the company, which five years ago became one of the first energy giants to announce plans to cut emissions to net zero "by 2050 or sooner." As part of that push, the company pledged to slash emissions by up to 40% by 2030 and to ramp up investment in renewables projects.

The oil major scaled back this emissions target to 20% to 30% in February 2023, saying at the time that it needed to keep investing in oil and gas to meet global demand.

Since switching gears, BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss and outgoing Chair Helge Lund — who is expected to depart the company in 2026 — retained their posts but were penalized with reduced support during BP's board re-election vote earlier this month amid pressure from both revenue and climate-focused investors.

BP's strategic reset back to the company's oil and gas activities took place just as crude prices began to plunge amid volatility triggered by U.S. tariffs and Washington's trade spat with China, the world's largest crude importer.

Energy analysts have broadly welcomed the strategic reset, and BP CEO Murray Auchincloss has since said the pivot attracted "significant interest" in the firm's non-core assets.

The energy firm nevertheless remains firmly in the spotlight as a potential takeover target, with the likes of Shell and U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron touted as possible suitors.

BP is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company has said it anticipates lower reported upstream production and higher net debt in the first quarter than in the final three months of 2024.