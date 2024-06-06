Boeing Starliner docks with ISS after delayed attempt due to thruster issue

Boeing's Starliner capsule made a delayed docking with the International Space Station on Thursday.

There are now two U.S.-built crew spacecraft docked with the ISS for the first time, as Boeing's capsule joined SpaceX's Dragon at the space station.

NASA delayed an initial attempt as five of the 28 thrusters that help control Starliner's movement in space were not operating, but four were recovered to clear a second docking attempt.

The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 1:34 p.m. ET.

There are now two U.S.-built crew spacecraft docked with the ISS for the first time, as Boeing's Starliner joined SpaceX's Dragon capsule "Endeavour" at the orbiting research laboratory.

Boeing's Starliner launched successfully on Wednesday to begin the crew flight test, marking the first time the capsule is carrying astronauts to space. The mission represents the final major step before NASA certifies Boeing to fly crew on operational missions.

The spacecraft was once seen as a competitor to SpaceX's Dragon. However, various setbacks and delays have steadily slipped Starliner into a backup position for NASA, with the agency planning to have the companies fly astronauts on alternating flights.

Fixing the propulsion problem

NASA flight controllers called off a previously scheduled approach to resolve issues with Starliner's propulsion system. Starliner has 28 jets, known as its reaction control system (RCS) engines, that help the spacecraft make small movements in orbit.

Wilmore and Williams were told by NASA capsule communicator, or CAPCOM, Neal Nagata that the 12:15 p.m. docking attempt had to be called off due to the ISS' zero fault tolerance for a spacecraft control problem.

The agency and Boeing had to troubleshoot five of the RCS jets that were not operating. Four of Starliner's malfunctioning jets were recovered, after NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams worked with flight controllers to test fire the thrusters.

CAPCOM Nagata had the astronauts hold the spacecraft beyond the "keep out sphere," an invisible boundary around the ISS that serves as a safety measure, while diagnosing the problematic thrusters.