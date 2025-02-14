Money Report

Birkin bag maker Hermes posts better-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter sales

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

A Hermes Birkin bag in a window display at a KaDeWe department store in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Haute couture fashion house Hermes on Friday reported a better-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter sales, proving still strong demand for the most exclusive products in an otherwise turbulent luxury market.

The maker of the Birkin handbag posted a 17.6% rise in revenues at constant exchange rates to 3.96 billion euros ($4.15 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, outpacing the 3.69 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

Full-year sales rose 14.7% at constant exchange rates to 15.2 billion euros versus an anticipated 14.94 billion euros.

Hermes has largely evaded a wider luxury sector downturn over recent years, maintaining a sense of allure and exclusivity where other brands have faced pushback amid higher costs and limited innovation.

Executive Chairman Axel Dumas pointed to the loyalty of customers in maintaining sales growth in an otherwise volatile macroeconomic environment.

"In 2024, in a more uncertain economic and geopolitical context, the solid performance of the results attests to the strength of the Hermès model and the agility of the house's teams, whom I thank warmly," Dumas said in a statement accompanying the results.

Looking ahead, the French fashion house forecast continued revenue growth in 2025 without providing a specific figure, and said that it was moving into the year "with confidence." Dumas added, however, in an earnings call that it was "too early to see an inflection" point in the wider industry, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

