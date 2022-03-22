Biden Says Putin's ‘Back Is Against the Wall' as Ukraine War Nears Stalemate

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall" and he could resort to using more severe tactics in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine rejected a call to surrender Mariupol to Russian forces, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that Ukrainians will "fight till the end."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Ukrainian forces — including civilians — have put up a strong resistance and the Kremlin is struggling to achieve its goals in Ukraine. The Russians have been "frustrated," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.



Most Russian forces 'largely stalled in place,' UK Defense Ministry says

Russia continues to face strong opposition in many parts of Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

"Despite heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy the southern city of Mariupol," the ministry said.

"Russian forces elsewhere in Ukraine have endured yet another day of limited progress with most forces largely stalled in place," the update added.

Still, many cities in Ukraine are suffering heavy Russian air and artillery bombardment, according to the ministry.

Biden: Putin's back is 'against the wall' and he could resort to using chemical weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall" when it comes to the invasion of Ukraine and that he could resort to using more severe tactics in the country.

Speaking at a Business Roundtable event on Monday, Biden said Putin could resort to using "false flags" to justify a chemical or biological weapons attack on Ukraine.

"Now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up ... asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, [it's] simply not true I guarantee you," Biden said at the business event in Washington.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those," Biden said, without presenting evidence. Biden again reiterated that there would be "severe consequences" if Russia did use such weapons.

Concerns have risen in recent weeks that Russia could resort to using chemical weapons in Ukraine as its invasion has been met by a staunch resistance from Ukrainian forces and civilian volunteer fighters.

Western officials and strategists have warned the threat posed by Moscow and Putin in this regard is credible and serious.

'Russians have been flummoxed': Pentagon says Russia is struggling to achieve its goals

Nearly a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian forces have been unable to achieve their objectives, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We're on day 26 [and] the Russians have clearly not achieved many, or almost all of the objectives that ... we believe they were setting out to achieve," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby at a briefing on Monday.

"They wanted to get after population centers so that they could take control of key ports, key cities, key government institutions," he said, adding that the Kremlin wanted to install a government that is "more friendly to Russia."

So far, Kirby said, Pentagon leaders believe the Russians have taken Kherson, and the Ukrainians have launched a counterattack there.

"I think what we're seeing here is the Russians have been flummoxed, they've been frustrated. They have failed to achieve a lot of their objectives on the ground," he added.

'I don't think Russia can win': How Russia's invasion is stalling in Ukraine

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine now approaching its fourth week, President Vladimir Putin's forces have exerted brutal force and destruction on the Eastern European nation, forcing people to flee and making millions homeless.

But Russia's economy is now creaking under the immense weight of international sanctions and the costs of war, having largely failed to achieve major military victories in Ukraine.

Close watchers of Moscow, and Putin, say there are increasing signs of desperation in Russia's military campaign and siege tactics.

"I don't think Russia can win," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told CNBC.

"They're bogged down. They're having trouble with supplies. They are having trouble with ammunition. They are not able to take the major cities. They're not advancing. They are showing a lot of desperate measures like calling in Syrians or asking the Chinese for help, or threatening to attack the NATO countries' [weapons] supplies [to Ukraine] and raising the specter of biological or chemical or nuclear use," he noted.

"These are all signs of, I think, desperation," Volker said, his views echoed by other analysts.

Trapped Ukrainians will 'fight till the end' and ultimatums won't work, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Eurovision News that his country will not submit to ultimatums from Russia.

"People will either leave the city or those who cannot leave will fight till the end. Therefore, an ultimatum, is a bad thing because it will lead to genocide and the destruction of the Ukrainian people," he told the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public broadcasters, on Monday.

Whether it comes to Ukraine's membership to NATO, or other forms of compromises, it needs to be accepted by the people, Zelenskyy added.

"When you talk about certain changes and they can be historic, we are not going anywhere. We will come to the referendum. Our people will have to say and give an answer to certain formats of compromises," he said. "What will those be? It will be defined by our conversation and understanding between Ukraine and Russia."

The president said residents of occupied cities such as Melitopol and Berdyansk will continue to resist Russian forces.

"We hate these troops who are destroying us and killing our people, [and we hate] their policy. We don't care, if we want peace, we need to sit down and talk," he added. "The right word is to negotiate. Negotiate as you have to. But to negotiate, not to execute ultimatums."

NATO official sees Russia war entering a stalemate

The nearly monthlong Russian war in Ukraine is on the verge of entering a stalemate, said a senior NATO intelligence official, with Ukrainian forces preventing Russia from making progress but Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no willingness to back down.

"If we're not in a stalemate, we are rapidly approaching one," said the NATO official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military assessments. "The reality is that neither side has a superiority over the other."

Belarus, a close Russian ally, may soon attack Ukraine itself and is preparing to potentially let Russia position nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, the official said. Belarus has already allowed Russia's military to use its territory to invade Ukraine.

