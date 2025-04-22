Money Report

Bessent says he expects ‘de-escalation' in U.S.-China tariff fight in the ‘very near future'

By Eamon Javers, CNBC and Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent walks to speak to the news media about the latest tariff announcement from President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 9, 2025. 
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future."
  • Bessent called the sky-high tariff fight between Washington and Beijing unsustainable.
  • Bessent spoke at a private investor summit in Washington hosted by JPMorgan Chase on the sidelines of the World Bank meetings this week.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future," a person in the room told CNBC.

"The next steps with China are, no one thinks the current status quo is sustainable" with tariff rates at their current levels, Bessent said at a private investor summit in Washington, D.C., hosted by JPMorgan Chase.

Stocks, already recovering from the prior day's sell off, soared higher after Bessent's remarks were first reported.

Bessent said he believes that the prospect of de-escalation between the economic superpowers "should give the world, the markets, a sigh of relief," according to the person in the room.

Bessent also insisted that, despite the U.S. ratcheting up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% and China retaliating with 125% duties on American goods, the goal of Trump's policy "isn't to decouple."

The U.S. Cabinet secretary noted that negotiating with China is likely to be "a slog." But neither side "thinks the status quo is sustainable," Bessent added.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

