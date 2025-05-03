Berkshire Hathaway operating earnings drop more than expected as Buffett warns of tariff uncertainty

Operating earnings, which include the conglomerate's fully owned insurance and railroad businesses, fell 14% to $9.64 billion during the first three months of the year.

(Warren Buffett begins talking at 9 a.m. ET.)

Operating earnings, which include the conglomerate's fully owned insurance and railroad businesses, fell 14% to $9.64 billion during the first three months of the year. In the first quarter of 2024, they totaled $11.22 billion.

On per share basis, operating earnings were $4.47 last quarter, down from $5.20 per class B share in the same period one year ago. That compares to an estimate of $4.89 per class B share from UBS and an overall consensus estimate from 4 analysts of $4.72 a share per FactSet.

Much of that decline was driven by a 48.6% plunge in insurance-underwriting profit. That came in at $1.34 billion for the first quarter, down from $2.60 billion a year prior. Berkshire said the Southern California wildfires led to a $1.1 billion loss in Q1.

Berkshire's bottom line also took a hit from the dollar losing value in the first quarter. The company said it suffered an approximate $713 million loss related to foreign exchange. This time last year, it benefited from a $597 million forex gain.

The dollar index fell nearly 4% in the first quarter. Against the Japanese yen, it lost 4.6%.

Tariff uncertainty

Berkshire said President Donald Trump's tariffs and other geopolitical risks created an uncertain environment for the conglomerate, owner of BNSF railway, Brooks Running and Geico insurance. The firm said it's not able to predict any potential impact from tariffs at this time.

"Our periodic operating results may be affected in future periods by impacts of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical events, as well as changes in industry or company-specific factors or events," Berkshire said in the earnings report. "The pace of changes in these events, including international trade policies and tariffs, has accelerated in 2025. Considerable uncertainty remains as to the ultimate outcome of these events."

"We are currently unable to reliably predict the potential impact on our businesses, whether through changes in product costs, supply chain costs and efficiency, and customer demand for our products and services," it said.

Berkshire's cash hoard ballooned to a fresh record during the first quarter, climbing to more than $347 billion from around $334 billion at the end of 2024, showing that Buffett did not use the first-quarter drop in the stock market to deploy the money. In fact, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks for a 10th quarter in a row.

The company's overall earnings also plunged nearly 64% year over year, as Buffett's portfolio of publicly traded names took a hit to start the year. That said, Berkshire always advises investors to look past these quarterly changes.

"The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules," Berkshire's release said.

The report comes as Berkshire enjoys a stellar year-to-date performance, while the broader market languishes. In 2025, Class A shares of Berkshire are up nearly 19%, while the S&P 500 is down 3.3% as uncertainty from tariffs pressures tech and other sectors.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed reporting.