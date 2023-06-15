Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of Japan Leaves Rates Unchanged, Holding Them at Ultra Low Levels

By Clement Tan,CNBC and Jihye Lee,CNBC

Richard A. Brooks | AFP | Getty Images

Japan's central bank maintained its ultra loose monetary policy on Friday, electing to support fragile economic growth at a time of swirling global uncertainty.

The Bank of Japan held its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and made no changes to its yield curve control policy, in line with economists' expectations.

The BOJ's monetary policy differs sharply from that of most developed economies. The Bank of Japan's short-term interest rate target has been held at -0.1% since it first adopted negative rates in 2016.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve left rates unchanged Wednesday after 10 straight hikes, while the European Central Bank on Thursday raised its main rates to the highest levels in 22 years.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Friday's decision shifts focus to the bank's next meeting, scheduled for July.

Economists have been watching for changes to the BOJ's yield curve control policy, which aims to keep 10-year Japanese government bond yields around 0%. In December, the central bank unexpectedly widened the range for the 10-year yield target to 50 basis points above and below 0%.

Japan's core inflation rate stood at 3.4% in April, while first-quarter growth was revised sharply higher to 2.7%.

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

SoftBank-Backed Digital Lender Zopa Beefs Up Executive Team With IPO-Experienced CTO

news 2 hours ago

Blinken to Fly to Beijing for High-Stakes Diplomacy After Spy Balloon Saga

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us