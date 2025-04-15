Bank of America to report first-quarter earnings

Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

But, if it's anything like its peers, Bank of America is likely to have benefited from a boost in trading revenue in the quarter, while consumer credit and wealth management held up in the period.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 82 cents per share, according to LSEG

Revenue: $26.99 billion, according to LSEG

Provision for loan losses: $1.58 billion, per StreetAccount

Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $3.46 billion, Equities of $2.12 billion

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.