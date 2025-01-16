Money Report

Bank of America reports fourth-quarter earnings before the bell

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in Versailles, France, on Monday, May 13, 2024. 
Cyril Marcilhacy | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Bank of America is expected to benefit from a boost in investment banking and trading activity in the fourth quarter.
  • Last month, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors that his firm would hit guidance for NII of about $14.3 billion.
  • Investors will be keen to hear about the company's target for 2025, especially as expectations for rate cuts have been reined in.

Bank of America is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: 77 cents a share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $25.19 billion, according to LSEG
  • Net Interest Income: $14.33 billion on an FTE basis, per StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $2.41 billion, Equities of $1.68 billion, per StreetAccount
How will shifting expectations on interest rates impact Bank of America?

Like rivals, the firm is expected to benefit from a boost in investment banking and trading activity in the fourth quarter.

But perhaps more than other megabanks, the firm's fortunes seem to hinge on rates and their impact on net interest income.

Last month, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors that his firm would hit guidance for NII of about $14.3 billion.

Investors will be keen to hear about the company's target for 2025, especially as expectations for rate cuts have been reined in.

Moynihan said that investment banking fees could jump 25% in the quarter, while wealth management revenue may climb 20%.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs topped estimates on better-than-expected results from Wall Street units. Morgan Stanley is also scheduled to post results Thursday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

