Baidu's robotaxi unit is exploring expansion into global markets in the ‘near future'

BEIJING — Chinese tech company Baidu's robotaxi unit, Apollo Go, is in talks with several firms to expand into overseas markets in the "near future," according to a source familiar with the matter.

No details on timing or regions were available.

Baidu is one of the major operators of robotaxis in China. Regulators in parts of Beijing and cities such as Wuhan — Apollo Go's largest operating region — have allowed companies to commercially operate self-driving taxis after years of just permitting internal testing.

WeRide, another Chinese robotaxi developer, in late September announced a deal to integrate its cars onto ride-hailing giant Uber's platform in Abu Dhabi this year. The statement said the companies did not plan on similar partnerships in the U.S. or China.

In July, BYD and Uber announced they would develop "autonomous-capable vehicles" for the ride-hailing company's platform. They did not share details.

Robotaxi rides in China operated by Baidu and companies such as Pony.ai are generally highly subsidized by the companies to encourage their usage. Local regulation sometimes requires a human staff worker to sit inside the car, meaning not all the vehicles are fully autonomous.

Baidu said as of late July, Apollo Go had operated more than 7 million robotaxi rides.

Separately, Baidu on Tuesday announced Rong Luo would no longer serve as its CFO, and instead become executive vice president overseeing the company's mobile ecosystem unit. Junjie He, former head of the mobile unit, will become interim CFO, the company said. Baidu described the changes as part of a "management rotation."